Advice for Bahamian Consumers in Preparing for a Hurricane

A vehicle sits in standing water after Hurricane Harvey ripped through Rockport, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. The fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade spun across hundreds of miles of coastline where communities had prepared for life-threatening storm surges, walls of water rushing inland. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) – FILE PHOTO

STATEMENT| As the nation reflects on the third year anniversary of the trek of Hurricane Dorian through the Northern Bahamas, more specifically the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama, the Consumer Protection Commission would like to share these helpful and life saving tips to help you and your family weather the storm.

Be prepared – at the issuance of a hurricane watch, stock up on necessary supplies such as: bottled water, ice, non-perishable food items, canned goods, prescription medications, batteries, fuel for vehicle, sand bags, flash lights, portable radios, chargers etc. This will ensure that you have all the necessary supplies needed to weather out the storm and in the event that local stores and businesses are closed for a prolonged period of time during the aftermath of the storm.

Keep portable chargers fully charged in the event of prolonged power loss to ensure that you are not without communication methods and if you have a generator, ensure that you have sufficient fuel for up to 2 weeks.

Ensure that you have an evacuation plan for your household and that you know where the closest shelter to you is located.

Safeguard your home by clearing your yard of any potential flying debris and ensure that all windows and doors are locked and properly secured.

Ensure that there aren’t any trees or fixtures that can threaten the integrity of power lines or your roof.

Pay close attention to alerts from NEMA and official news reports to stay informed about new developments and emergency information.

Be on the lookout for instances of price gouging; if encountered please reach out to our sister agency Consumer Affairs Unit at 361-4239, or contact the Consumer Protection Commission directly by telephone at 393-7795/6, Hotline 357-7898 or via email complaints@cpcbahamas.gov.bs

“An Educated Consumer Makes Wise Choices”

Walter Ferguson

Chairman

Consumer Protection Commission

7th September, 2022