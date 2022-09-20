STATEMENT FROM THE OFFICE OF THE PRIME MINISTER ON HURRICANE FIONA

STATEMENT| The Government is closely monitoring the development of Hurricane Fiona, a Category 3 storm which is forecast to impact the southeastern Bahamas today.

Fiona is a dangerous Category 3 hurricane, which on its projected path, is expected to impact

the islands of Mayaguana and Inagua today with Tropical Storm conditions.

Fiona is packing maximum sustained winds of 115 mph and is moving NNW at 9 mph. The storm is likely to further strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane later today and could strengthen to Category 5 by Wednesday.

A Tropical storm warning remains in effect for the SE Bahamas. On its current NNW trajectory, Hurricane Fiona is expected to move away from The Bahamas today. However, we strongly caution everyone, especially those in the warning areas to stay alert and up to date with the latest forecasts.

The Bahamas Department of Meteorology reported that as of 9:30 this morning residents on the island of Mayaguana began to experience tropical storm conditions and that those conditions were expected to last for about 12 hours.

Several important steps were taken today as the government sought to safeguard the most vulnerable residents of Mayaguana.

A Bahamasair flight departed Mayaguana for Exuma this morning carrying ten (10) residents.

The flight arrived in Exuma at 8:30 this morning. The Administrator’s Office in Exuma will manage accommodations for those residents until the all clear is given and they are able to return to Mayaguana.

Meantime, a team of Defence Force officers arrived in Mayaguana this morning carrying food, blankets and other supplies and a Defence force vessel stands ready to depart for Mayaguana this afternoon with additional manpower, food and water, generators and other recovery tools and equipment should the need arise.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is in regular contact with officials

on the ground in Mayaguana primarily through the use of satellite phones.

They report that shelters in Mayaguana have been activated and that several residents have

reported to those shelters.

We are advised that the regularly scheduled mailboat service to Mayaguana arrived on the

island on Monday (yesterday) supplying food and other goods for private residents and local

grocers, therefore residents have access to sufficient supplies for the medium term.

\We encourage residents, those in the southeastern Bahamas is particular, to monitor the

developments of Hurricane Fiona as we seek to safeguard life and property.