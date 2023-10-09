Anglican Women’s President and Stalwart in the PLP Ms Betty Frankia Saunders passes…

Ms Betty Frankia Saunders

FLORIDA| Bahamas Press is now reporting this evening the passing of Ms Betty Frankia Saunders who passed away this evening at 8:54 pm in a Florida hospital.

She served her community of Bimini with a Pre-School where she was the Executive Director and Principal at Small World Learning Center.

A church woman at the St. Stephens Anglican Church in Alice Town Betty served as the President of the ACW in the parish.

In the arena of politics, Betty was a hardcore, loyal, and dedicated member of the Progressive Liberal Party which she served solid as a rock all her life. She was a decent Stalwart of the Party and a Brave footsoldier to the end.

As we reflect on her life of service to her country and more importantly her beloved community of Bimini we at Bahamas Press offer prayers to the Father for her soul and pray that the GOD of ALL Mercies grants her everlasting peace in His Kingdom.