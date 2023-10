Former Governor-General C. A Smith

FREEPORT| Bahamas Press is reporting the admittance of former Governor-General C. A. Smith to Doctor’s Hospital.

BP is learning Smith was airlifted from Grand Bahama today to undergo a longstanding procedure. He is in the care of Dr. Duane Sands.

We encourage all Bahamians to pray for the GG as he undergoes his care.

