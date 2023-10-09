Male in bad accident from Jones Town has died in hospital….

FILE PHOTO

FREEPORT| A 22-year-old Grand Bahamian has become the country’s latest traffic fatality victim Sunday evening.

BP is learning the victim, who is from Jones Town Eight Mile Rock in a bad accident back on September 24th, 2023, died in hospital on Sunday.

The victim along with another male passenger was driving his vehicle (a silver Sattern Aura) along the Queen’s Highway when he lost control and crashed into a chain-linked fence. He was ejected from the vehicle along with his male passenger and taken into intensive care after suffering serious injuries before dying on Sunday October 8th.

