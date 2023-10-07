Shawne Bowe still missing following that boating incident on Abaco…

Shawne Bowe, 51

ABACO| Family members are searching for the 51-year-old father of a toddler, Shawne Bowe, who is suspected of being onboard a vessel involved in a boating accident in Abaco.

Bowe is an employee on Montage Cay and was reportedly onboard the vessel, for a routine trip.

According to the Public Hospitals Authority, some twenty-two (22) passengers were on a vessel that was involved in an incident. It confirmed he Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) received eight (8) individuals for further treatment. As of 8:17 a.m. this morning, PMH discharged one (1) passenger, and seven (7) passengers remain in the hospital, listed in stable condition and receiving additional care.

One of the individuals died on the scene.