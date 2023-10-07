Why was the investigation into the Wicked Witch Expat at Courtyard Marriott stopped?

Courtyard Marriott Junkanoo Beach

NASSAU| Bahamas Press has now collected all the files on Diane Mctague, the Wicked Witch Expat General Manager of Courtyard Marriott Junkanoo Beach. She has committed EGREGIOUS acts against Bahamians and HATE Bahamians.

She uses her charm to deceive government officials into believing that she is the best thing since sliced bread. Now, somehow, since she has made many personal visits to see Mr. Robert Farquharson, Director of Labour, the investigation into the unfair treatment of Bahamian workers at the Courtyard Marriott has stopped.

Word has it that the wicked witch’s work permit was revoked before, but, since she cast a new evil spell, she thinks this will not happen again. Mctague has another wicked expat woman who is her Assistant General Manager and she accompanies her to see Farquharson.

The witches have Farquharson on speed dial and we smell corruption at the highest level. Farquharson knows all about Mctague’s wicked deeds because the witch has many cases before the Department of Labour. Farquharson also knows that the witch needs to be immediately expelled from the Bahamas.

Is the Department of Labour for Bahamians?

Farquharson, do your job and let your employees do their job!

We will be watching! We have only exposed the tip of the iceberg.

