PHA UPDATE on boating incident in Abaco…

PMH

STATEMENT: The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) wishes to provide an update on the passengers of the Boating Incident, Abaco.

Of the twenty-two (22) passengers, the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) received eight (8) individuals for further treatment. As of 8:17 a.m. this morning, PMH discharged one (1) passenger, and seven (7) passengers remain in the hospital, listed in stable condition and receiving additional care.

Per PHA’s policy, hospital representatives will provide further updates on the respective patients to their next of kin.

PHA extends our best wishes to the search teams in their efforts to locate additional passengers and remain on alert to provide medical support as needed.