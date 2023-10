file photo

NASSAU| Much is going on deep inside Queen’s College on Village Road and we believe the churrin dem need a break.

Bahamas Press can confirm an attempted suicide incident unfolded on campus on Wednesday.

No further details of the incident has been reported but the news comes just days following the sudden death of the Headboy Dario Anthony Rahming Jr.

Also recently the school had to call in extra security following a threat on campus. A senior student was expelled.