Another man on bail gunned down in Bain Town as anti-government group hire foreign news crews to film the murder scenes…

Edwin Savere shot dead on Cambridge and Hospital Lane area of Bain Town

NASSAU| Another man is dead this afternoon after being gunned down in the Bains and Grants Town community today.

Dead is Edwin Savere, a man on bail for murder and who was being tracked and monitored in the system. He is one of many bail victims who did not make it outside prison.

Police were called into the Cambridge and Hospital Lane area of Bain Town where they found Savere on the ground suffering from one fatal gunshot wound to the head. He died on scene.

Meanwhile, operatives against the government have hired foreign news teams to come into the capital to film the carnage unfolding in a war of gangs in the capital.

Bahamas Press have warned persons in the business of serious crimes to leave the country. We also warned persons seeking bail to reconsider their options. These bail applicants almost never last on the streets!

