New American Airlines’ non-stop service to Governors Harbour

Top government officials and executives of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation including Deputy Prime Minister I. Chester Cooper, the Hon. Clay Sweeting, Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs, and Dr. Kenneth Romer, Deputy Director General, MOTIA were on hand to mark the launch of American Airlines inaugural twice-weekly no-nstop service between Miami and Governor’s Harbour, Eleuthera.

MIAMI, Fla. (5 Feb. 2024) – The Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation is excited to celebrate the introduction of American Airlines’ twice-weekly nonstop service between Miami and Governor’s Harbour, Eleuthera commencing on February 3. This strategic addition further enhances efforts to bolster airlift connectivity across our 16 enchanting islands.

The new route is the sixth Bahamas-based destination that the U.S airline currently services. The other routes are: North Eleuthera; Nassau, New Providence; Freeport, Grand Bahama; George Town, Exuma, and Marsh Harbour, Abaco.

The Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, emphasised the significance of of the new nonstop service, hailing the new flight as a testament of the strong partnership with industry leaders and the growing appetite for The Bahamas Out Islands.

“This new airlift, just one month into 2024, underscores a holistic approach and unwavering commitment of the Ministry to aggressively expand airlift into our 16 island destinations,” Cooper said.

“We continue to offer a diverse authentic experience to travellers, in partnership with our industry partners and airlines such as American Airlines. We look forward to fostering continued partnerships and providing a uniquely memorable Bahamas experience to travellers with this new American Airlines route.

Governor’s Harbour Airport recently underwent expansions and upgrades to the Departures and Arrivals Terminals, along with improvements to the fire station.

This infrastructural improvement aligns with the government’s commitment to upgrading island airports under the Family Islands Renaissance Initiative, as outlined in The National Aviation Strategic Plan.

“We are excited to celebrate the launch of our sixth destination in The Bahamas, Governor’s Harbour, further strengthening our commitment to this unspoiled paradise. This new route marks our next step as we continue to expand American’s presence in the Caribbean and Atlantic, where we are proud to lead as the largest U.S. airline,” said José María Giraldo, American Airlines Managing Director of Operations for Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America.

“With this new destination, we will now be offering up to 30 peak-day flights to The Bahamas, playing a vital role in the country’s travel and tourism industry.”

The inaugural flight was marked by a ribbon cutting ceremony in both Miami and Governor’s Harbour. The event was attended by top government officials and executives of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation including the Hon. Clay Sweeting, Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs, and Dr. Kenneth Romer, Deputy Director General, MOTIA. During the ceremony, American Airlines executives were presented with a special ceremonial gift to mark the longstanding relationship with The Islands of The Bahamas.

The direct service will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays from Miami to Governor’s Harbour, Eleuthera. Travellers can learn about the new route and the destination by visiting aa.com or bahamas.com for more information.

Deputy Prime Minister I. Chester Cooper exchanged special ceremonial gifts with American Airlines executives to mark the longstanding relationship with The Islands of The Bahamas.