Nassau| ANOTHER traffic fatality on Exuma Tuesday night. The victim was struck by a speeding vehicle which failed to stop.

Police from New Providence are on the island to investigate this incident.

Meanwhile police have charged a 42 year old American woman in the the fatality of American Will Jorge,42, who died on Saturday in a four-wheeler flight Arawak Cay.

Jorge was from Miami and is the father of four.

We report yinner decide..