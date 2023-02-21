A woman disguised as a NIB employee robbed an 80-something pensioner of $600!

File photo

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning another wicked soul is going around pensioners claiming to be a representative of NIB with care packages robbed an 80-plus-year-old on Monday.

We got a report that the wicked suspect on the run robbed a pensioner of some $600 after gaining access to the home as the pensioner attempted to get his NIB card. The suspect then took advantage of the elderly male who genuinely believed some support had come to him from NIB.

Bahamas Press is warning pensioners, relatives, and their caretakers to PLEASE TAKE NOTE OF THIS UPDATE. MAKE SURE a family member – with one sharp cutlass from a hardware store – is home before opening the door or giving access to any individual claiming to be a representative of some agency. INVESTIGATE THEM EVEN IF THEY CLAIM TO BE COMING FROM A CHURCH AND LOOKED LIKE AN ANGEL OF LIGHT!

The female got away with the pensioner’s money and sped off in a white vehicle.

BE WARNED!

We report yinner decide!