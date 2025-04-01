Are We Bahamians or Foreigners?

Dear BP,

The uproar following the recent Vybz Cartel concert and the remarks from a well-known entertainer claiming Bahamians lack appreciation for their own culture cannot be brushed aside as mere bitterness. This observation strikes at the heart of a troubling reality—Bahamian society is transforming, not for the better. How is it that a once-robust, vibrant nation, rich in cultural heritage, seems to readily adopt the detrimental behaviors and norms of foreign societies? The influences of violence and deceit have seeped into our fabric, leading us to betray our very essence.

The prevalent narrative of tourism success in the Bahamas comes at a staggering societal cost, stemming from a phenomenon known as acculturation. Acculturation is not just an academic term. It reflects a drastic shift where one culture absorbs elements of another, often leading to a profound reshaping of identity. While acculturation can sometimes yield positive results, such as cultural exchanges and new economic opportunities, its detrimental impacts overshadow these benefits, leaving cultural erosion and identity crises in their wake.

Look around, our indigenous traditions, languages, and practices risk being rendered obsolete as the dominance of foreign culture engulfs us. Our music, our art, our very soul is being threatened. Is it not alarming that many Bahamians increasingly favor the spectacle of Carnival over our own storied Junkanoo? This is an affront to our heritage that demands urgent scrutiny.

A robust tourism industry fuels this acculturation phenomenon rather than solely being a source of national pride. It creates economic dependencies that compromise our self-sufficiency. Consider the stark absence of authentic Bahamian cuisine and music in many establishments catering to tourists. Where are the Bahamians in leadership roles? The decrease of Bahamian representation in senior management since the 1980s is a grim testament to this decline, masked by superficial trade union agreements that lull us into complacency.

Historically, enslaved Africans forged vibrant new cultures blending their practices with those of European colonisers and Indigenous peoples, showcasing resilience in the face of oppression. Yet, it seems we have lost that spirit. We are carelessly relinquishing our traditions, with many opting for the convenience of fast food over the rich tapestry of Bahamian Sunday meals, simply because they do not know how to prepare them. This mindset is nothing short of alarming.

Moreover, the glaring inadequacies of our education system further entrench this crisis. It fails to instill a robust appreciation for our cultural roots, leading citizens to neglect their heritage. It’s disheartening to hear someone say their historical interests start with their birth year—1966 in this case. This disconnection condemns their children to a cultural abyss, where ignorance thrives and a lack of knowledge about our history perpetuates a cycle of mediocrity. Indeed, some Bahamians are unfamiliar with the history of the Bahamas and show little interest in it.

That is, until reparations for slavery are the topic. Then, the prospect of receiving money for the blood, sweat and humiliation of our enslaved ancestors, whose legacies they have ignored for generations, gets their attention. Education should be the bedrock of cultural pride, yet it has created a generation that accepts foreign values and practices as gospel.

Poor educational outcomes hinder local job opportunities, compelling individuals to migrate or succumb to the siren promises of tourism, thereby further eroding their ties to their heritage.

The crux of my argument is this; the cultural apathy we witness today is a direct consequence of our educational failures. Our rejection of Bahamian culture in favor of foreign influences not only shapes individual choices but also threatens to dismantle the very fabric of our society. We stand at a precipice, watching as the younger generations drift further from their roots, embracing the superficial allure of the foreign over the rich legacy of the Bahamian.

The question is no longer whether we are Bahamians or foreigners, but how far are we willing to allow our culture to be eroded before we take a stand? The time for passive acceptance has passed; it is time to reclaim our identity and appreciate the cultural wealth that defines us. Failing to address students’ lack of critical thinking skills leaves them less equipped to question cultural narratives or appreciate our cultural richness. As a result, they may uncritically adopt the values and practices of dominant cultures, as well as social media tropes and popular culture narratives.

More widely, poor educational outcomes can lead to fewer local job opportunities, prompting them to conform to a culture that promises better prospects, such as tourism, thereby further eroding their cultural identity. My point is to illustrate how these dynamics demonstrate that educational shortcomings can indirectly facilitate acculturation by making Bahamians less appreciative of their culture and more inclined to accept Junkanoo as the only aspect worth celebrating, to the exclusion of music, poetry, and local crafts. A poor education system in the Bahamas exacerbates acculturation and profoundly affects cultural identity and societal development.

Additionally, when local history, traditions, and languages are not prioritised in education, younger generations may lose touch with their cultural heritage. They may adopt foreign values and practices at their own expense, and we see negative results daily.

The point is that the rejection of Bahamian culture and the wholehearted embrace of anything foreign drives Bahamians to make the life choices they are making. Just look at some of their posts on TikTok. Many do not appreciate our culture and will not miss it when it disappears.

And for those who will label me as a xenophobe and constantly try to find my social media footprints, I say this. If our forebears had been more xenophobic, they would not have been wiped out!

Sincerely,

Michael J. Brown