2024 Primary School Student of the Year – Courtesy Call on Governor General Dame Cynthia Pratt

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year Foundation Board of Directors paid a courtesy call on Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at Government House. The purpose of the call was to advise Her Excellency of plans for the 2025 Awards Program and to introduce the Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year 2024, Abbigail Moss and 2024 First Runner Up, Katelyn Beukes. The Foundation advised Her Excellency that the 2025 Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year Awards Program will be held on Saturday, May 31, 2025 and will honour 118 of the best and brightest primary school students.

Pictured from left: Mrs. Anja Moss (mother of Abbigail Moss); Mavis Johnson-Collie, Senior Development Officer; Stankisha Pinder, Foundation Vice-President of Programs & Communications; Abbigail Moss, 2024 Student of the Year; Vandyke Pratt, Foundation Chairman; Her Excellency Dame Cynthia Pratt; Dr. Ricardo Deveaux, Foundation President & CEO; Katelyn Beukes, 2024 Student of the Year, First Runner Up; Myra Mitchell, Vice-President Emerita; and Gerhard Beukes, father of Katelyn Beukes.

(BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)