Brian Adderley’s B Group could end up back in court and this time face contempt proceedings and infringement of Copyrights!

The Valley Boys Must now File Against the JCNP if they register any group bearing the name of the GROUP – THE VALLEY BOYS!

Valley Boys Leader Trevor Davis and new B Group Leader Brian Adderley

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is once again for a second time warning the lawless parties of the World Famous Junkanoo Group to abide by the ruling handed down by Justice Darron Ellis or face the music of CONTEMPT and further legal battles which will damage those persons seeking to violate a court order.

Justice Ellis found that the Registrar General acted lawfully in determining that the name “World Famous Valley Boys” too closely resembled that of the Valley Boys Junkanoo Group, creating the potential for public confusion or deception. The court lifted an injunction issued in September 2024 that had temporarily prevented the Registrar General from carrying out the removal.

A few weeks ago, the judge found that the Registrar General acted within her statutory powers in determining that the registration of two similar names under the same category could lead to confusion among the public.

Just this week (MONDAY), in a meeting with Brian Adderley members of the JCNP are considering whether to proceed with registering Adderley’s Group even after agreeing to abide by the ruling of the courts, which has now ruled to accept only The Valley Boys LTD, now led by Trevor Davis, as the duly registered group.

And worse – tonight, defying the findings of the court, Adderley and CO agreed to use letters and communications with the name of the Valley Boys trademarks. Now, let me say this…Bahamas Press wonders after reading the court ruling what kind of asinine legal advice was given then to Adderley dem to seek to injunct the decision of the Registrar? And what kind of ASININE advice is Adderley and the JCNP are being given now to proceed with using a name which is duly registered with The Valley Boys LTD?!

LOOK HERE! Almost two years ago now Bahamas Press warned those against democracy (Adderley DEM) to stop going down this rabbit hole when the vast majority and now the courts have told and shown yinner the time!

Yinner didn’t listen to us two years ago and we surely don’t expect yinner to listen to us now. BUT STICK AROUND AND FIND OUT WHAT is NEXT!

We report yinner decide!