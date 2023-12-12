ACP Shanta Knowles becomes the second female to head the Northern Command!

ACP Shanta Knowles

NASSAU| As your Bahamas Press APPROVED the new High Command of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, and reported the announcement last week, we want to bring CORRECTION to a report published by The Nassau Guardian [online] this morning during Monday’s announcement.

During the presser, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles, said it’s an honor to become the first woman ACP in charge of Northern Command.

Now this is NOT TRUE! The first Female Officer to be appointed INCHARGE of the NORTHERN COMMAND was Dr. Loretta Mackey EdD, QPM. She also went on to become the second female Deputy Commissioner of Police according to our records; on Wednesday June 30, 2021 at 4PM. This is fact!

Dr Mackey was responsible for the Administration and Support Services for Grand Bahama and the Northern Bahamas (inclusive of Abaco and Bimini Islands). We want to be clear here, Shanta Knowles is an exceptional female officer. She brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and a depth of talents to the force and we believe can become a great promise for the future. But she is not the first female to head the Northern Command.

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander announced Knowles’ promotion on Monday during a press conference at Police Headquarters.

BP sends our congratulations to the entire team!

We report yinner decide!