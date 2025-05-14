Attorney Ramona Farquarson will be ratified as the FNM candidate in Yamacraw after refusing the nomination in Elizabeth 

Jobeth Coleby-Davis shall deliver VICTORY in LIZZY, holding strong 67% of registered voters as FNMs run from the constituency – including Chairman DUANE SANDS!

Ramona Farquarson

RACISTS Outgoing MP White

NASSAU| Adrian White told the press today that as far as he is aware he will be running as the FNM Candidate for St. Anne’s in the upcoming General Elections and he has branded Bahamas Press’ report as “Political Mischief”.

Well, anyone who knows BP knows we do you report garbage or foolishness. If we tell yinner Adrian White is not running in St. Anne’s, we mean it and stand by our report. But we have more.

Bahamas Press now confirms attorney Ramona Farquarson shall be named the FNM candidate for Yamacraw to race against PLP incumbent Zane Lightbourne.

Initially the FNM was thinking of placing Farquarson in the constituency of Elizabeth after the decision came to move Chairman Duane Sands into the safe seat of St Anne’s. But Farquarson was not willing to face the PLP GIANT SLAYER 2.0 Jobeth Coleby-Davis, who sent Sands fleeing from the seat. Coleby-Davis, according to latest polls, has locked down some 67% of registered voters in the constituency and is projected to deliver a blowout to any opposing candidate.

Meanwhile, a serious war inside the FNM is brewing as leader Michael Pintard has lost ground in Marco City and cannot find a safe seat to move into after Papa planted Zhivargo Laing in Central Grand Bahama.

This means Pintard can only look to the safe East Grand Bahama seat which is currently held by MP Kwasi Thompson. This ga be long!

