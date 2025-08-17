Aztec Airways offers new flight service to Georgetown, Exuma

Aztec Airways

by thegallery242.com

EXUMA| Aztec Airways will launch new passenger service to Georgetown, Exuma, beginning in November 2025. Operating from the airline’s private terminal at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to Exuma International Airport (GGT), the new route will provide travelers with a direct, convenient, and stress-free connection to one of the Bahamas’ most sought-after Family Islands.

The flights are scheduled to operate twice weekly, responding to increasing demand for travel to the Exumas. The final schedule will be confirmed and announced in the coming weeks.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Chester Cooper, emphasized the broader significance of the new route, highlighting its alignment with the country’s long-term tourism strategy.

“Expanding airlift to the Family Islands is a cornerstone of our plan to grow and diversify tourism across The Bahamas,” Cooper said. “The launch of this Georgetown service will enhance visitor access, stimulate year-round economic activity for residents, and open new avenues for trade and investment. By deepening our partnerships with carriers like Aztec Airways, we are ensuring that the benefits of tourism are felt across all our islands—supporting both community development and the long-term competitiveness of The Bahamas.”

Director General of Tourism, Latia Duncombe, also welcomed the new partnership, emphasizing the importance of a high-quality travel experience.

“Aztec Airways’ reliable and comfortable service—combined with convenient scheduling and attentive customer care—will simplify travel to the Exumas,” Duncombe said. “Visitors will be able to begin their vacation the moment they step on board.”

From the airline’s perspective, Aztec Airways’ Director of Operations, Rick Aranha, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to expanding connectivity within The Bahamas.

“Adding Georgetown to our passenger network reflects our dedication to supporting local communities by improving transportation options and making inter-island travel more accessible,” Aranha said.

This new service marks Aztec Airways’ first passenger route to Georgetown, building on a long-standing relationship with the island through weekly cargo flights in partnership with Reggie Express since 2010. The expansion follows the airline’s recent additions to North Eleuthera, Governor’s Harbour, and Marsh Harbour, Abaco.