NASSAU| Valentine and Thelma Grimes celebrated 54 years of marital bliss this past Thursday. The anniversary was joined by the couple’s children and grandchildren as they sailed away on a family cruise.

The couple courted for some seven years as high school sweethearts before they tied the knot back in 1971. Thelma went to Xavier and Valentine was at St. John’s College when they met; and the rest is history.

Bahamas Press sends our best wishes and blessings to the couple who has contributed greatly to the development of the nation.

We report yinner decide!