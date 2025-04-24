Bahamas Ambassador to Bahrain presents credentials

His Excellency Taran Mackey Bahamas presented his credentials to His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain at Al-Sakhir Palace

Ambassador His Excellency Taran Mackey Bahamas Ambassador to The Kingdom of Bahrain presented Letters of Credence to His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain at Al-Sakhir Palace on April 22nd 2025. Ambassador Taran along with 18 other Ambassadors presented on this day including the Ambassadors to Bahrain of Canada, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Chad , Mongolia ,Czech Republic and South Africa.

Ambassador conveyed the warm greetings from Prime Minister Philip Davis and The government and the people of The Bahamas and expressed his commitment to further develop the friendly relations between the two countries.

King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa congratulated the Ambassador on presenting his Letter of Credence and assuming his duties, and expressed that the Kingdom of Bahrain would provide all-around support to the Ambassador in bolstering bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.