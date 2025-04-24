Office of the Prime Minister Statement on the Release Securing The Bahamas’ Energy Future: The Davis Administration’s Historic Approach to Energy Reform

Major upgrades in energy

The Government of The Bahamas is pleased to officially release Securing The Bahamas’ Energy Future: The Davis Administration’s Historic Approach to Energy Reform—a comprehensive report that outlines the national strategy to deliver reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity to all Bahamians.

This document marks a pivotal milestone in the Government’s commitment to transform the energy sector. It details the critical condition of the system inherited in 2021, the emergency measures taken to stabilize it, and the long-term reforms now underway to modernize infrastructure, reduce dependence on imported fuel, improve cost-efficiency, and build resilience to climate impacts.

The report presents a whole-system strategy. It highlights the development of utility-scale renewable energy, the introduction of liquefied natural gas (LNG), the overhaul of transmission and distribution networks, and the establishment of new public-private partnership models to mobilize investment. It also outlines new policies to protect vulnerable consumers, reform tariff structures, and embed transparency and accountability in every stage of delivery.

This publication is a reaffirmation of the Government’s commitment to a people-centered energy transition. It is also a statement of confidence—confidence that The Bahamas can lead in clean energy innovation, attract sustainable investment, and build a future where every home, business, and island benefits from dependable and reasonably priced electricity.

As implementation continues, this document will serve as a guiding framework for public engagement, private sector collaboration, and international partnership. It demonstrates that with vision, discipline, and resolve, energy can move from being one of our greatest national challenges to one of our greatest opportunities.

The Government encourages all citizens, stakeholders, and partners to read and engage with this report. Together, we are building a stronger, more secure energy future for the people of The Bahamas.