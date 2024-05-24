BAHAMAS DELEGATION ATTENDS 36TH COMMONWEALTH HEALTH MINISTERS MEETING

Bahamas Health Delegation to the 77th World Health Assembly Members: Dr. Pearl McMillan – Chief Medical Officer, Her Excellency Patricia Hermanns Ambassador, Hon. Dr. Michael R. Darville – Minister of Health & Wellness; Commonwealth Secretary-General the Rt. Honourable Patricia Scotland K.C.; Dr. Aubynette Rolle Managing Director, PHA; Mrs. Christy Butler – CEO/Managing Director, NHIA; Dr. Phillip Swann – Acting Director of Public Health; Dr. Jillian Bartlett – Senior Medical Officer; Dr. Gina Archer – Chief Pharmacist; and Ms. Judy Terrell – Director of Global Health Communications.

Geneva, Switzerland| A delegation comprising health officials from the Ministry of Health & Wellness, the Department of Public Health, the Public Hospitals Authority, and the National Health Insurance Authority are in Geneva, Switzerland attending the 36th Commonwealth Health Ministers Meeting under the theme “Actionable Solutions to Building Resilience in Healthcare Systems within the

Commonwealth, with Emphasis on Small and Vulnerable States”.

The delegation led by the Minister of Health & Wellness the Honorable Dr. Michael R. Darville will attend two days of meetings to examine practical solutions needed to strengthen the resilience of healthcare systems across the Commonwealth, interventions that will enable all countries, particularly fragile small and vulnerable states to effectively prevent, detect, respond to and recover from public health crises and other shocks, how to protect people’s health from the effects of climate change – like extreme weather, opportunities to build integrated and resilient health systems; and avenues to bolster the capabilities of the health and social care workforce for more resilient health systems. The meetings will also address a critical factor facin Commonwealth countries which is the shortage of skilled healthcare workers to ensure the appropriate level of care for citizens.

On Friday May 24th, 2024, the Minister of Health & Wellness accompanied by Her Excellency Patricia Hermanns Ambassador and Permanent Representative of The Bahamas to the United Nations Office in Geneva and Members of the Bahamas Health Delegation to the 77th World Health Assembly paid a courtesy call on the Commonwealth Secretary-General the Rt. Honourable Patricia Scotland K.C.

The 36TH CHMM is being held on the 24th and 25th of May ahead of the 77th World Health Assembly which officially commences on Monday 27th May 2024.