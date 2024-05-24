‘Honoring women living with disabilities and mothers with disabled children, whose dedication and love demonstrate the power of motherhood’ – Mrs. Ann Marie Davis

Mrs. Ann Marie Davis of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister

NASSAU, The Bahamas — An Evening of Inspiration and Motivation Celebrating Mothers was held Sunday, May 19, 2024 at the Myles E. Munroe Diplomat Centre. The event, organized by the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities and the Bahamas Coalition of Advocates for Disability Awareness and Services, featured a number of musicians and artists who performed to assist the activities of Disability Empowerment Month (June) and the youth summer programs.

Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister, gave the keynote address: she recognized mothers dealing with the daunting challenge of disability, amidst the amazing journey of motherhood.

The inspirational, entertaining evening was under her patronage.

In her remarks, she noted:

“Ladies and Gentlemen, good evening and Happy Belated Mothers Day to our Mothers and all of you who perform motherly duties here today.



It is a profound honor to stand before you tonight at this remarkable event, “An Evening of Inspiration and Motivation Celebrating Mothers.” We come together in the spirit of unity, support, and empowerment, recognizing the important contributions that mothers play in our lives and society.



This evening is especially meaningful as it aligns with my office and our efforts to foster a more inclusive and supportive community for all. We must be intentional about ensuring that all communities feel safe, empowered and are given the same opportunities to succeed.



I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities for partnering with the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister in making this event possible. Your unwavering dedication to advocating for the rights and opportunities of persons with disabilities is truly commendable.



I would also like to express my sincere thanks to Kendrick Rolle of the Bahamas Coalition of Advocates for Disability Awareness and Services for his tireless efforts and dedication. Additionally, my deepest appreciation goes to Nalini Bethel, Chairperson of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, for her outstanding leadership and commitment.



Mothers, as we all know, are the foundation of our families and communities. They exemplify resilience, love, and extraordinary strength, which inspires us all. Tonight, we honor their unrelenting spirit and recognize the profound impact they have had on shaping our children and nurturing future generations.



We must also take a moment to honor and recognize the unique strength and determination of mothers who are living with disabilities and mothers who have disabled children. These incredible women face additional challenges with grace and courage, serving as beacons of hope and inspiration. Their dedication and love are demonstrations to the power of motherhood.



And I would like to thank all of you who have come together for this celebration. The generosity of people like you is an important part of supporting our community. By volunteering and donating to organizations dedicated to the well-being of disabled people, you can help ensure that these critical services continue to exist. Your contributions allow these organizations to deliver critical resources, advocacy, and assistance, transforming the lives of those they serve.



As we begin this evening of celebration, let us be inspired by the stories of resilience, fortitude, and resolve that will be shared. Let us be inspired to continue our efforts to create a more inclusive world for all. Let the stigmas against disabilities be shattered.

This year’s theme from the National Association of Councils on Developmental Disabilities, “A World of Opportunities”, highlights a future where all people with developmental disabilities can thrive and pursue any path they choose.



Most importantly, today, let us commemorate the mothers and caregivers (who are like mothers), who have given so much of themselves to shape the lives and futures of those with disabilities in ways that words cannot adequately express.



Thank you all for being here tonight, for your support, and for your commitment to making a difference. Together, we can continue to inspire, motivate, and empower one another.



In closing, I would like to leave you with a few helpful quotes for inspiration. These quotes touched me in a very significant way:

“A hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles.” — Christopher Reeve



“I can see there’s a connection between not following normal thinking and doing creative thinking. I wouldn’t have had good scientific ideas if I had thought more normally.” — John Forbes Nash, Jr.



“Impossible is just a big word thrown around by small men who find it easier to live in the world they’ve been given than to explore the power they have to change it. Impossible is not a fact. It’s an opinion. Impossible is not a declaration. It’s a dare. Impossible is potential. Impossible is temporary. Impossible is nothing.” — Muhammad Ali



“It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.” — Confucius

Thank you, Ladies and Gentlemen, may God Bless us all here today.



Thank you for listening and let’s enjoy the evening.”