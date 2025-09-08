Bahamasair announced the sacking of Captain Jevaughn Rolle following his viral voice notes following that Abaco incident!

Managing Director Tracy Cooper and Captain Jevaughn Rolle

NASSAU| The National Flag Carrier Bahamasair did the right thing today when it fired a Captain at the airline following an incident in Abaco which left passengers stranded bound for Palm Beach Florida.

The incident involved a female captain who had charge of the aircraft at the time and another male captain who we now have learned to be Captain Jevaughn Rolle.

Following serious viral voice notes, which made its way from Bahamas Press and into Florida television networks, the airline was left with little choice but sack the captain.

BP wondered how in the world did Captain Rolle pass the mental aptitude test necessary to fly BIG PLANE following the violent notes communicated by him.

In a presser today Managing Director Tracy Cooper said the voice notes were “inappropriate” and “inconsistent with the airline’s professional standards”, at Bahamasair. He then announced that the pilot is no longer employed.

BP hopes he stays out of the skies and rather try up a career as a boat captain instead. WELL WHAT IS THIS?!

We report yinner decide!