Abortion Case of Former PM son case dropped by Crown

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| The Crown has decided not to prosecute the relatives of a pregnant teen who allegedly took her to have an abortion and the doctor accused of performing it.

On Monday, prosecutors withdrew charges against Dr. Jamil Minnis, the son of former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, and the 15-year-old’s mother and sister.

Prosecutors had alleged that the teen’s relatives conspired to commit the abortion between September 3 and 4, 2023, while Dr. Minnis was alleged to have performed the abortion at his clinic in Harbour Island on September 4.

Meanwhile, Alonzo Pinder, the man accused of impregnating the teen, still faces a charge of unlawful sexual intercourse.

And while we on this story we wonder when will the Long Island MP case resume? WHEN?