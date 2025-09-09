Mrs. Ann Marie Davis of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister Attends Opening of the 47th CPA Conference

47TH COMMONWEALTH PARLIAMENTARY ASSOCIATION – REGIONAL CONFERENCE OPENING CEREMONY, 8th September 2025. Anthon Thompson-32

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Mrs. Ann Marie Davis of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister attended the Opening Ceremony for the 47th Conference of the Caribbean, the Americas and the Atlantic Region of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) held at Margaritaville Beach Resort on Monday, September 8, 2025.

In addition to its general sessions, the conference, which runs from September 5 – 12, features Women in Parliament and Youth conferences, with discussions focused on climate change, women’s empowerment, gender equality, budgeting, and legislation from a gender-based perspective. (BIS Photos/Anthon Thompson)