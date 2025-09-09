Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs Advances Flood Mitigation Efforts in Abaco

Works Minister Clay Sweeting and Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin.

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas — As The Bahamas enters the height of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season, the Ministry of Works, in collaboration with Local Government, has intensified efforts to address long-standing drainage and flooding concerns on the island of Abaco.

Minister of Works, the Hon. Clay Sweeting underscored that while flooding remains a national challenge, particularly in low-lying areas and wetlands, the government is committed to providing immediate and sustained interventions.

“The Ministry of Works, through its contractors and in partnership with Local Government, has already commenced the clearing of drains in Abaco, with particular focus on vulnerable communities such as Marsh Harbour,” Minister Sweeting stated. “This initiative forms part of the government’s continued effort to mitigate the impact of flooding and to enhance resilience across our islands.”

Minister Sweeting explained that seasonal conditions contribute significantly to the challenges faced in flood-prone zones:

“At this time of year, the combination of spring tides, high sea levels and heavy rainfall intensifies flooding, often leaving water with no natural outlet, even when drains are cleared.”

Since July, drainage clearing and maintenance have been ongoing in Abaco and these efforts will continue throughout the rainy season. The Minister further noted that this initiative is reflective of a broader, national programme.

“In New Providence alone, there are over 3,000 drains which are systematically and periodically maintained. Approximately 20 contractors are engaged to support the Ministry’s teams in Nassau and throughout the Family Islands. This collaborative approach ensures that our drainage systems remain operational during the most critical periods of the storm season,” he said.

Minister Sweeting expressed confidence that the current measures will significantly reduce the recurrence of flooded streets in Abaco.

“Following assessments conducted in July, contracts were awarded and contractors have since been deployed in both Abaco and Grand Bahama. The Ministry of Works, in conjunction with Local Government, will continue to monitor, assess and implement the necessary measures to protect communities and safeguard the wellbeing of residents,” he said.