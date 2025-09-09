Empowerment Hour Programme Officially Begins in the Fox Hill Community

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Community Affairs Division of the Ministry of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting has expanded its Empowerment Hour Programme to now include the Fox Hill Community Centre, Romer Street and Fox Hill Road.

The programme was initially launched at the Flamingo Gardens Family Life Centre, Flamingo Gardens.

The inaugural session commenced at the Fox Hill Community Centre on Monday, September 8, 2025, with the launch of the Daytime Hour of Power session, followed by the launch of the “I Have the Power” Hour After-School Programme for High School students on Wednesday, September 10.

A 12-Week programme for persons who have aged out of school, the Daytime Hour of Power session offers instruction in American Sign Language for Beginners, Backyard Farming for all ages and abilities, Career Planning, Culinary Arts, Entrepreneurial Skills-Building, Know Your Rights, and Healthy Lifestyles segments at no cost to participants. (BIS Photos/Anthon Thompson)