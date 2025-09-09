Ministry of Tourism Sponsored Bahamas Dragon Boat Festival Highlighted Sports Tourism and Cultural Exchange

Prime Minister Hon. Philip Davis and Association President Dr. Christine Chin gave remarks at the opening ceremony of the 4th Annual Bahamas International Dragon Boat Festival.



NASSAU, Bahamas (8 Sep. 2025) –The Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation proudly supported the 2025 Bahamas International Dragon Boat Festival, which solidified The Bahamas growing reputation as a top destination for sports tourism. The fourth annual event returned to Goodman’s Bay 30 – 31 Aug. and drew hundreds of paddlers and spectators in a vibrant weekend of cultural exchange and competition.

The festival, organised by the Bahamas Chinese Dragon Boat Association, featured local and international teams battling across distances of 200 meters and 500 meters. Teams from Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica, and the U.S. joined Bahamian crews, while early interest was already expressed from Australia for 2026. The event not only showcased the dynamic sport of dragon boat racing but also served as a celebration of The Bahamas’ rich cultural heritage and its strong ties with the Bahamian-Chinese community.

On the water, several champions were crowned. The King Tide Men’s Team captured the major mixed 200m final ahead of the Sandragons and Jamaica’s National Team. King Tide also triumphed in the open 500m event, while their sister squad, High Tide, secured the women’s 200m title. In the U24 Division, the Mariners clinched victory with a well-coordinated performance that highlighted the strength of new Bahamian talent. The Rattlers’ Juniors impressed in their debut, winning the U18 category.

Other standout performances included Draco Regis taking the Division ‘A’ open 200m, the Buccaneers prevailing in Division ‘C’, and the Buoys and Gulls securing multiple victories including the open 500m final (major) Breast cancer paddler teams and uniformed branches such as the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Royal Bahamas Police Force, and the Department of Immigration also took part, demonstrating the event’s emphasis on inclusion and wellness.

he Ministry of Tourism’s sponsorship of the Dragon Boat Festival reflects its ongoing commitment to promote events that drive visitor arrivals, encourage community participation and expand the range of authentic experiences available to visitors of The Bahamas.