Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture Statement on Registration and Seed Funding Distribution for Junkanoo Groups Participating in the 2025 National Parades

Minister Mario Bowleg

STATEMENT: The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture advises all Junkanoo groups intending to participate in the upcoming 2025 National Junkanoo Parades throughout the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to complete registration with the Ministry no later than Friday, September 12, 2025.

At the time of registration, groups must provide the required documentation in order to qualify for seed funding Seed funding distribution will take place on the following dates:

New Providence – Friday, September 19, 2025

Grand Bahama – Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Eleuthera – Saturday, September 27, 2025

Exuma – Monday, September 29, 2025

Abaco – Friday, October 3, 2025

All other Family Islands – Week of October 6, 2025

The Ministry thanks all Junkanoo groups for their continued dedication to preserving and advancing our cultural traditions, and looks forward to another successful parade season.