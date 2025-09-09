Prosecutions now drop case against pregnant teen mother and sister

Yesterday the Crown also dropped case against former PM son Dr. Jamil Minnis

file photo

NASSAU| Prosecutors have dropped the case against the relatives of a pregnant teenager who were accused of arranging an abortion, as well as against the doctor alleged to have carried it out.

On Monday, the charges were formally withdrawn against Dr. Jamil Minnis—the son of former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis—along with the teen’s mother and sister.

Authorities had previously claimed that the relatives conspired to facilitate the procedure between September 3 and 4, 2023, with Dr. Minnis said to have performed the abortion at his Harbour Island clinic on September 4.

However, Alonzo Pinder, who is accused of impregnating the victim, still faces a charge of unlawful sexual intercourse.