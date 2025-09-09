Get there first: American Airlines announces exclusive service to Bimini

American will add the only nonstop service to Bimini, Bahamas (BIM), from Miami starting Feb. 14.

American Airlines

MIAMI — American Airlines announced its newest destination in the Bahamas, introducing non-stop service between South Bimini International Airport (BIM) and Miami International Airport (MIA). This new service will strengthen the airline’s footprint in Bahamas, becoming the only U.S. airline to offer service from seven destinations in the country.

“At American we are proud to further solidify our position as the leading U.S. airline in the Bahamas with an operation and network that is unmatched, reaching next year seven destinations,” said José A. Freig, Vice President of International and Inflight Dining Operations. “Bimini is quickly emerging as a must-visit destination and our new Miami route will ensure tourism remains a strong economic engine for the island and the Bahamas as a whole.”

Scheduled to start on Feb. 14, 2025, American will operate year-round service on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays with dual-class Embraer 175 aircraft featuring premium cabins, with capacity for 76 passengers.

The Davis Government will open the new Bimini terminal and runway this Winter.