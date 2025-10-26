Bahamian rising track star Jamiah Nabbie signs NIL with Puma

Jamiah Nabbie

TEXAS| Bahamian track star Jamiah Nabbie just signed a “NIL” (stands for “name, image and likeness) with the Puma family!

Nabbie made her mark and etched her name in the minds of Bahamians after turning in a remarkable performance at the 50th CARIFTA Games at home.

The former Queen’s College student secured the first gold medal for The Bahamas on the track in the under 17 girls’ 100 metre finals.

She clocked a personal best time of 11.67 seconds to get the home crowd rocking at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium. She collected another gold medal, this time in the 200m finals with a personal best of 23.67 seconds.

Nabbie’s run in 2023 was not done by any means. The CARIFTA double gold medallist came away with a gold medal at the Speed Capital International Championships in the 100m event, notching 11.85 seconds for the win.

The Bahamian rising track star attends the University of Texas, and is coached by Edrick Floreal. She was formerly coached by MARISKA Thompson and EVERETTE FRAIZER from the FAST FORWARD TRACK CLUB!

We at BP send our congratulations to OUR NEWEST GOLDEN Champion! DO WELL!

We report yinner decide!