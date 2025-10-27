Philip Lockhart is homicide victim #70

NASSAU| Another young male was killed big Sunday morning around 1:30am on Arawak Cay.

BP has identified the latest victim as Philip Lockhart who became homicide victim #70.

Police confirmed one died, and two were Injured following an early Sunday morning brawl which claimed the life of Lockhart.

We know that at approximately 1:30 a.m., a shooting incident was reported in the Arawak Cay area near West Bay Street, detected by ShotSpotter Technology’ several live rounds of gunfire were heard.

Preliminary reports indicate that during the altercation, one individual was struck with a blunt object, another was stabbed, and a third suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

All three victims were transported to a hospital, where Lockhart with gunshot injuries was pronounced dead. The stabbing victim is in stable condition, while the condition of the third victim has not been disclosed.

Police have seized a vehicle believed to be linked to the crime and have detained a 29-year-old male, who sought medical treatment following the deadly incident. He is being questioned in connection with the incident.

We at BP keep warning yinner young people to come to Jesus before ya leave the earth to meet Him! Ahhh Well! WHO LISTENS?!

