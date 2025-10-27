Ruben Cartwright Jr and pregnant murdered mother Lauren Saunder.

NASSAU| A Bigtime police officer son Ruben Cartwright Jr is the man police now believe to be the side boyfriend of pregnant murdered mother Lauren Saunders. She was discovered in bushes off Munnings Road with gunshot wounds about the body last week. She was a mother of two.

Cartwright jr led police to the crime scene where Saunders’ body was decomposing.

Cartwright jr was a married man. He is said to be just one of Saunders’ sidekicks. Another sidepoiece also is employed at Albany. And get this, Cartwright’s wife is also employed at a giftshop at Albany.

The single mother went missing on Sunday and her body was discovered on Wednesday. And while all this drama in Bahama was going on Cartwright jr and his wife and Saunders’ second boyfriend [another dude] were all still gathering to work as if nothing happened; meanwhile their coworker [Lauren Saunders] and her unborn child was in da woods lifeless.

SAUNDERS family led a sesrch while the suspect was hiding in the shadows. The thing what gets us is dis? Everyone and dey mah knew Cartwright and Saunders had a thing going on. But these days that place of their employ appears to be one big ‘Juicin’ Village! What is dis?!

Dese are some cold [yinner know what I want say] around here!

We report yinner decide!