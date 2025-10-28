Senator Darron A. Pickstock resigns from the Senate

Darron A. Pickstock

Senator Darron A. Pickstock has tendered his resignation from the Senate of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, effective immediately.

The announcement comes just days after Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper stated that there was no conflict of interest in Pickstock’s nomination as the Progressive Liberal Party’s candidate for the Golden Isles constituency while actively serving as Chairman of The Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation.

Nomination Day is October 31st for the Golden Isles By-Election.

