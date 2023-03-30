Bahamians are encouraged to purchase tickets as CARIFTA ALIV GAMES are set for this April 7th – 10th

Lynden Maycock

NASSAU| Chief Executive Officer of the Local Organizing Committee for the CARIFTA Games Lynden Maycock encourages Bahamians to buy their CARIFTA tickets as soon as possible.

The CARIFTA Aliv games 2023 will be hosted in the capital at the new Thomas A Robinson National Stadium.

The Prime Minister of the Bahamas, Hon. Philip Davis, and the Minister of Youth Sports and Culture, Hon. Mario Bowleg, were spotted attending the CARIFTA Trials 2023!

It’s great to see our leaders supporting our young athletes and promoting the importance of sports and culture in our society.

Let’s give a big shoutout to our Bahamian athletes and wish them all the best in their endeavors.

