Filipino workers operating like the Mafia in Lyford Cay and Albany – TAKING LOCALS’ JOBS!!!

Foreign labourer without permit deep inside Lyford Cay.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is putting The Department of Immigration on high alert regarding incidents of LAWLESSNESS in the area of work permits deep behind the gates of Lyford Cay and Albany.

A deep investigation behind the gates reveals a high number of UNDOCUMENTED FOREIGN NATIONALS working without a single permit.

BP sources have confirmed and have documents to prove how a Filippino National entered the country on September 2022 to work in the Bahamas.

The Filippino, who we will not name at this time, cost her agent and permit holder some $13,000 which included travel tickets and fees at the Department of Immigration. But just six weeks after arriving in the Bahamas, the domestic worker vanished like Houdini from her employer and was spotted deep behind the gates of Lyford Cay where we know serious incidents occur.

Bahamas Press will have more to say about this latest incident and we want to say that, while we support legally documented labour, we find it unacceptable for people moving to the country to vanish from their employers and take up multiple jobs elsewhere.

Immigration must find out why is this being allowed! Wait for part two.,

