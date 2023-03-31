Do we have another suicide on St Alban’s Drive?

file photo

NASSAU| A 50-something-year-old woman is dead tonight after what we understand to be a very strange death.

Though unreported in the media, we understand the wife was found dead inside a home in the St. Albans Drive area.

According to our source, the incident unfolded on Tuesday evening. Just across from the corpse, there was an empty bottle of pills believed to have been consumed by the deceased.

We understand an autopsy is being conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, a corpse was collected out of Eleuthera Thursday evening. What has gone down with this death is unknown, but we at BP are now awaiting an autopsy. We hope this is not another episode of “Da BLUE PILL”.

