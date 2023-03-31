PM encourages Team Bahamas to do their best at the CARIFTA Aliv Games 2023…

PM Davis along with CARIFTA Aliv Team Bahamas 2023.

NASSAU| Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis, who attended CARIFTA Trials, encouraged Team Bahamas to do their best.

PM Davis was on the ground coaching Bahamian rising stars who are set to participate in the 2023 games hosted in the capital.

Team Bahamas held a float parade and rally where the PM spoke encouraging words to athletes.

CARIFTA ALIV Games tickets are 65%-70% sold, according to CARIFTA CEO, Lynden Maycock.

“The Jamaicans are buying up the tickets, Bahamians come and get your tickets,” Maycock told the media as he encouraged Bahamians not to wait until the last minute to purchase tickets.

With a cheque of $289,000, Aliv came on board as the official broadcast sponsor of the 50th Golden Jubilee CARIFTA Games.

The event is all set for the Easter holiday weekend at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium April 7th – 10th.

