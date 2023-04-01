King’s Counsel Kelphene Cunningham passes…

Kelphene Cunningham

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting King’s Counsel, Attorney, political activist and former DNA candidate Mrs Kelphene Cunningham passed away just moments ago.

Reports confirm Mrs Cunningham collapsed and fell.

Mrs CUNNINGHAM was born in Deep Creek, Eleuthera. She obtained her early education at the Deep Creek All Age School before attending The Government High School in Nassau. She completed her tertiary education in London, England.

She was a Barrister and Attorney-At-Law. She is a member of the Honourable Society of Grays Inn (London) and is a Member of The Bahamas Bar. She was called to both the English Bar and The Bahamas Bar in 1981.

She held an Honours Degree in Law (LL.B) and a Master of Laws Degree (LL.M) from London University. She also was a Postgraduate Certificate in Equity & Trust Law and a Postgraduate Diploma in Commercial & Corporate Law. A Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, London (FCIArb), and a Certified Mediator and a Member of the Executive Committee of The Chartered Institute of Arbitrators.

Before completing her Legal Education and entering the Public Service, Mrs. Cunningham worked in the Private Sector in the Off Shore Banking Industry for a few years where she had enjoyed wide experience in that area.

Mrs. Cunningham dedicated over 30 years to Public Service and has had an illustrious career working for the Government and serving the people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

She started her career in the Public Service as Legal Adviser to The National Insurance Board. And later joined the Office of the Attorney General and moved through the ranks, firstly as Assistant Counsel, Sr. Counsel and Acting Chief Counsel.

She was appointed Registrar General and later Registrar of the Court of Appeal. Her last posting before retiring from the Government Service was Judge of the Industrial Tribunal where she served as Vice-President. In that position she headed the Northern Region (Freeport) for some three years before serving in Nassau.

Mrs. Cunningham greatest fulfillment was to give back by participating in the education system. She lectured (part-time) extensively to Bahamian Bankers in the 1980s at the Chartered Institute of Bankers, London; and in more recent times at The Bahamas Institute of Financial Services; Success College in the LL.B Program, The College of The Bahamas University of the West Indies Law Program, as well as a former Associate Tutor at the Eugene Dupuch Law School.

She served as senior in the Law Firm of Kelphene Cunningham & Company Chambers where she operated a boutique Law Chambers providing general legal services both domestically and internationally and specializes in Alternative Dispute Resolution with emphasis on Mediation and Arbitration. She also was a vibrant practitioner in Family Law, Labour Law, Commercial & Corporate Law, Civil Litigation, Probate and Land Law.

She was a Member of Holy Trinity Anglican Church. In her younger days she was an avid speaker at Women’s Group and a Leader in the Church’s Evangelism Program. A former member of the Board of the Ranfurly Homes for Children, a former Samaritan’s and a Member of Civil Society Bahamas. Her hobbies are Baking, Cooking and Reading. She is the mother of two sons and has five Grand Children.

For her work and service we offer prayers and condolences to the family. MAY SHE REST IN PEACE.