Bahamians to receive corrective eye surgery through Brightness Action programme

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Minister of Health and Wellness the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville officially announced the launch of Brightness Action, a pioneering initiative to address vision impairment in Bahamians affected primarily by cataracts and glaucoma — that would bring lasting relief and improved vision to countless persons.



The initiative was announced during the Official Visit of His Excellency, Mao Weiming, the Governor of Hunan Province, China, to The Bahamas at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.



“I am honored to extend a warm welcome to His Excellency Mao Weiming, Governor of Hunan, on his first Official State Visit to The Bahamas and inaugural visit to Princess Margaret Hospital.



“Your presence underscores the importance of international collaboration in advancing healthcare and improving lives,” said Dr. Darville. “Your presence further highlights the magnitude of this landmark bilateral collaboration between our two nations; between The Bahamas and the Provincial Government of Hunan.”



Also there for the historic visit were the Hon. Ginger Moxey, Minister for Grand Bahama; Dr. Aubynette Rolle, Managing Director, Public Hospitals Authority; officials, Chinese Embassy, Nassau; and a delegation from the Central South University and Hunan Provincial Department of Education.



In 2015, a new friendship was entered into with Hunan Province when the Brightness Action Project was launched. This project brought doctors from Hunan Province who provided free operation services for over 200 Bahamian cataract patients.



Two years ago, the Letter of Intent for cooperation between Hunan Province and Grand Bahama and the Establishment of Sister Province/Island Relations, along with two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on agricultural cooperation and medical equipment donations, was signed.



Led by Dr. Tarun Arora and the dedicated team at the Ophthalmology Division of Princess Margaret Hospital, Dr. Darville explained that Brightness Action would provide vital surgical interventions to restore eyesight to clients of Ophthalmic Services in the public health system.



He shared that cataracts and glaucoma are the leading causes of vision loss globally, affecting individuals of all ages.



Brightness Action builds on the successes of past programs, such as the partnership with the Chinese Government’s National Health & Family Planning Commission in 2014 and 2015, and previous collaborations to enhance ophthalmic services, to bring lasting relief and improved vision to countless Bahamians.



“Our population’s vulnerability to Type 2 Diabetes and other non-communicable diseases highlights the critical need for proactive vision care,” said Dr Darville. “Through Brightness Action, we aim to raise awareness about the importance of good vision and empower individuals to prioritize their eye health.”



He also announced that as a part of the Brightness Action initiative, the PHA would receive a donation of vital medical equipment including lenses, surgical equipment, and other supplies that will enhance the public health system’s Ophthalmic Services.



Dr. Darville credited the “political will” of the People’s Republic of China, the generosity of the Governor of Hunan, the Central South University, and the Hunan Provincial Department of Education; and the willingness of Chinese specialists and nurses to travel over 7,000 miles to be a part of this important initiative in The Bahamas.



“These doctors and nurses, like their colleagues before them, will no doubt earn a special place in our hearts collectively, and I hope they realize that they will always be considered a part of our extended healthcare family,” said Dr. Darville.



On behalf of the Chinese Government, His Excellency Mao Weiming said he was grateful for the opportunity to assist The Bahamas in its shared partnership for many years.