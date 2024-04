Governor-General Cynthia “Mother” Pratt is welcomed to Exuma by DPM Chester Cooper and wife Mrs Cecilla Cooper at St. Andrew’s Parish.

EXUMA, The Bahamas — Governor General, Her Excellency, the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt and Deputy Prime, and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper attended the 68th Annual National Family Island Regatta Ecumenical Service at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, George Town, Exuma on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)

Church service for the Annual Exuma Regatta at St. Andrew’s Parish.