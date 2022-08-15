BAMSI holds Bahamian Artisans Show & Farmers Pop-Up Shop￼

Team BAMSI Popups

BAMSI Chairman Tyrel Young

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) held its Bahamian Artisans Show & Farmers Pop-Up Shop to exhibit support for local farmers (commercial and backyard) and provide information on plans for the Fall Semester.

Various stalls, from academic and aquaponic, to preservatives and livestock, were on show, on August 6, on the grounds of the Dundas Centre for the Performing Arts.

BAMSI Chairman Tyrel Young thanked the patrons of the festivities, stating he hoped it provided more inspiration for backyard farming. (BIS Photos/Ulric Woodside)