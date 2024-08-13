Beautiful attorney Lisa Fox, 44, of Paradise Island charged with stealing by reason of service

Lisa Fox, 44

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A lawyer is facing charges after being accused of stealing over $340,000 from her clients.

BP reports attorney Lisa Fox, 44, of Paradise Island, was charged on Monday with stealing by reason of service.

Prosecutors allege that the attorney stole $129,061.29 from Dennis and Sandra Fox, the trustees of the Edith Glass between February 10, 2022 and August 16, 2022.

During the same period, Fox is alleged to have laundered the money by using it.

Additionally, Fox is accused of stealing $212,500 from Agnieszka Christie and laundering the stolen cash.

The theft allegedly occurred between June 19, 2018 and June 25 2018.

Fox pleaded not guilty at her arraignment before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

Bail was set at $50,000 and her trial is scheduled for December 10 and 11.

