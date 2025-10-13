Belinda Wilson and Kimsley Ferguson to continue marching with Duane Sands and the FNM…

PM Davis cancelled the Union Meeting with the pair over threats to demonstrate this coming Wednesday…

PM Philip Davis KC, Kimsley Ferguson and Belinda Wilson.

NASSAU| Union Presidents Belinda Wilson and Kimsley Ferguson can now continue their union protests exercise with Michael Pintard and Duane Sands now that PM Davis has cancelled any further discussions on increases Davis offered to public servants.

PM Davis had agreed to pay workers an increase following a salary adjustment review across the board in the public service. But the decision to do so has been met with opposition by the two Union Leaders now working alongside the opposition as a general election nears.

Following today’s meeting at the OPM PM Davis cancelled any followup meeting with the Union Leaders as he considered withdrawing the salary increase altogether.

Meanwhile, Belinda Wilson in a voice note is already organizing her second protest March on Parliament this coming Wednesday and with marches on Grand Bahama and sit outs in family island. And this comes over salary increases never negotiated or advanced by the two ROGUE Unions Leaders now in bed with the FNM!

In fact, the Church where Belinda goes these days had an entire sermon on the Davis Government; attacking the government where almost half of the worshippers were hired under the NEW DAY Davis Government. (Boy if I say what I really want to say here yinner ga say this writer is NOT SAVED!)

Public Servants should note Belinda Wilson earns a juicy $75,000 per annum salary along with the perks of a vehicle, phone and responsibility allowance. She earns a 15% gratuity every three years along with a Christmas bonus.

Kimsley Ferguson earns some $85,000 per year matched with a $1,200 increment, a $6,000 Responsibility Allowance along with a $12,000 salary as Chairman of the Medical Plan with an attached Vehicle, Gas and Phone perks.

What is so strange in all this is the fact that despite all the juicy funds Belinda Wilson and Kimsley Ferguson enjoys they are hot mad over a salary review for public servants proposed by the Davis Government.

WELL WHAT IS THIS?

We report yinner decide!