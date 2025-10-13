Davis called for workers to stand with him – and choose partnership over division and dialogue over confrontation

Statement from Prime Minister Davis on Meeting with Union Leaders Regarding Salary Review

STATEMENT: Earlier today, I met with the leadership of the Bahamas Union of Teachers and other union representatives to continue our discussions on matters concerning public officers. I entered that meeting in good faith and with a clear purpose to work together for the benefit of the Bahamian people.

Following that meeting, the President of the Bahamas Union of Teachers made a public statement threatening a national strike and requesting a further meeting tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. After careful consideration, I have decided not to proceed with that meeting. Instead, I will speak directly to the Bahamian people and to the workers of this nation, the men and women whose effort, care, and service form the backbone of our country.

Let me begin with what I know to be true. This Government stands with Bahamian workers. From the beginning, our mission has been to make life better for those who work hard every day, our teachers, nurses, uniformed officers, and the thousands of public servants who give of themselves for our country.

That is why we initiated a national salary review. This review was not done at the request of any union; it was done because my Government believes Bahamian workers deserve better. We wanted to look carefully and independently at how salaries across the public service can be made fairer and more reflective of the value of the work you do.

I can now confirm that we will make that review public. Bahamians deserve to see for themselves the effort that has gone into ensuring fairness and equity in how we reward those who serve.

If the question is one of payment, let me say again. Every public servant will be paid before Christmas. The Ministry of Finance and the Treasury have been working to ensure this, and I am satisfied that they are on course to deliver.

The agreements between the Government and the unions remain in place, and we will continue to honour them. Some of these are approaching renewal, and as we move forward, we will do so with respect, transparency, and a commitment to the long-term wellbeing of workers and their families.

I understand the pressures many families are facing. I know the cost of living has stretched household budgets. That is precisely why this Government has been acting, not waiting, to make things better.

I am asking the workers of this country to stand with me. Let us choose partnership over division and dialogue over confrontation. When we work together, we achieve more for everyone.

The Bahamas will always move forward when we act in unity and good faith, when we put the people first. That is the path my Government is committed to.