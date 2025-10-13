Salary adjustment OFF THE TABLE and withdraw by Government as Union Leaders turn political against Davis Government and WORKERS!

Belinda Wilson and Kimsley Ferguson set to protest on Wednesday as they were never for workers pay increases offered by PM DAVIS!

Two jokey Union Leaders Belinda Wilson and Kimsely Ferguson caused GOVERNMENT TO WITHDRAW SALARY OFFER!

Nassau| Rogue Union leaders Kimsely Ferguson and Belinda Wilson are already organizing their second wave of protests against worker pay increases envisioned by Prime Minister Philip Davis KC for public officers.

PM Davis, who is also Minister of Finance, began a salary review for all public workers in line with curbing inflation. Acting in good faith PM Davis announced the adjustments during the budget debate.

Having never negotiated the salary adjustments or fought for those increases for workers, both Belinda Wilson and Kimsely Ferguson along with operatives of Michael Pintard FNM organized last week Wednesday March on Parliament to protest against the delay in the payments.

PM DAVIS confirmed that the increases he offered to pay will be paid before Christmas retroactive to September. But that kind gesture by the PM has been fought back by Wilson and Ferguson who want the funds paid by the end of October (WHICH WILL NOT HAPPEN)!

Infact, BP can report the Government will consider withdrawing the contentious issue altogether.

BP can confirm according to a source close to the meetings PM Davis is now considering withdrawing the salary pay increases offer suggesting, “The government will not be bullied nor the people be held hostage with a gun to their heads demanding money NOT entitled to government workers to begin with.”

Since coming to office the Davis Government has settled some 59 Union Agreements left untouched in the last Minnis/Pintard Administration. During the former administration Belinda Wilson and Kimsley Ferguson were mute and had nothing to say or protest about while workers suffered with backdated, longstanding union issues left untouched for years.

The Davis Govenment has caused some 59 agreements to be signed resulting in some 60 million dollars worth in benefits for workers.

The Davis Government has proven that it is a GOVERNMENT FOR PEOPLE AND IN A STRONG ADVOCATE FOR WORKERS!

Meanwhile just minutes ago the government released a cancelling of the second followup meeting with the Unions on Tuesday.

The Statement read: “The Office of the Prime Minister advises that the meeting previously scheduled for Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at 1:00 PM with representatives of the Bahamas Union of Teachers has been cancelled.

“This decision follows public comments made by the President of the Teachers Union earlier today.

“The Prime Minister will issue a statement later this afternoon to address the matter.

“The Office of the Prime Minister thanks members of the media for their attention and will provide further updates in due course.”

We report yinner decide!