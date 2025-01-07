Biker dies in crash on Carmichael Road Monday night…

Scenes of Monday night traffic fatailty on Carmichael Road.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning of the latest traffic fatality (Monday 6th January, 2025) near the Supervalue Warehouse on Carmichael Road.

We are learning the fatality involved a motorcycle driver who was rolled over in the accident by a heavyduty vehicle.

BP continues to warn motorists all across the country to cut yinner speeds and operate with care and attention on yhe busy streets. Every day bikers are practising one wheel circus acts up and down the busy roadways while scores of drivers operate vehicles with one eye on the road and the other in some damn phone. Yinner better listen!

This latest incident records the 4th fatality for the new year.